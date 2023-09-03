13 Virginia beats UNC in ACC quarterfinals; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney

Jayden Gardner had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers as they dealt a damaging blow to the Tar Heels’ already shaky NCAA hopes, beating UNC 68-59.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No. 13 Virginia was ready when its moment came, from a strong second-half offense to a big man pressed into duty due to an injury.

North Carolina had its moment, too — one that merely underscored a season-long set of problems that might have finally put an NCAA Tournament bid out of reach.

Jayden Gardner had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers as they dealt a damaging blow to the Tar Heels’ already shaky NCAA hopes, beating UNC 68-59 in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Reece Beekman added 15 points, five assists and five steals for the second-seeded Cavaliers (24-6), who finally wrestled away control of the game with a 9-0 run in the final two minutes after the Tar Heels had cut a 10-point deficit to 57-55. Much of that production came at the foul line, where the Cavaliers made 9 of 10 as UNC finally ran out of gas.

“I think we needed everyone, we really did,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

That included big man Kadin Shedrick, who did not play in the previous two games, swatting five shots with starting forward Ben Vander Plas lost to injury.

R.J. Davis scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (20-13), who shot just 35.8% to lose for the second time in three meetings with the Cavaliers. UNC also continued a season-long trend of struggling to hit outside shots, making 8 of 27 3-point attempts while big man Armando Bacot (four points, three rebounds) sat the final 10-plus minutes due to an ankle injury suffered in Wednesday’s second-round win against Boston College.

This never looked anything like the team that made a magical run to last year’s national championship game, then started the year with four starters back to earn a No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press preseason poll. Now the Tar Heels appear headed toward becoming the first AP preseason No. 1 to miss the tournament since its expansion to 64 teams in 1985.