16 Tribe finds winning balance on and off the field

William & Mary has a key showdown this Saturday against 6th ranked Delaware at 3:30pm.

William & Mary bounced back quickly after a loss as they took care of business over the weekend against Stony Brook. Their 27-10 win gave them their first CAA win (1-1) of the season.

The now 16th ranked Tribe now must face #6 Delaware at home on Saturday at 3:30pm. The Fighting Blue Hens (5-0, 3-0) lead the conference. Tribe head coach, Mike London says the identity of his teams have changed over the years including this one.

"The leadership as we've been together has developed into understanding of what the culture is", he says. "It just seems like now where we are and what we've gone through as a team that the right mixture of the people that are receiving the message and giving the message fits."

London also noted that this year's squad has a true sense of maturity that grew during the pandemic. The combination of that and his building of a special culture has gotten them to this point.