18 Monarchs power past Owls 13-5 to C-USA Tourney title game

RUSTON, La. — Once against 18th ranked Old Dominion felt right at home in the Conference USA Tournament. The Monarchs pounded out 12 hits that included seven homers (3 in a row in the 7th) as the made quick work of Florida Atlantic on Saturday 13-5.

The big day coming from right fielder Andy Garriola who had 3 homers in the game to go with 6 RBIs. He hit a solo shot in the first, a three-run blast in the 5th, and had one of three straight homers in the 7th for a 12-4 lead over the Owls. The Monarchs (41-14) now move on to the tournament final on Sunday set for 2pm.