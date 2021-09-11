19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The Hokies (2-0) scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.
#19 Hokies roll past Blue Raiders
Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear, who rushed for 58 yards, then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions to help the Hokies build a 35-7 cushion.
Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which finished with 375 yards.
Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score to lead the Blue Raiders (1-1), who had 349 yards.