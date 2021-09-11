19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead #19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Hokies (2-0) scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.

#19 Hokies roll past Blue Raiders 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear, who rushed for 58 yards, then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions to help the Hokies build a 35-7 cushion.

Raheem today, though 👌 pic.twitter.com/uC4aUzxhow — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 11, 2021

Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which finished with 375 yards.