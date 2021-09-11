x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

#19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead #19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee
Credit: AP
Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear (5) escapes Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blankenship (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Hokies (2-0) scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.

#19 Hokies roll past Blue Raiders

1 / 10
AP
Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear (5) attempts to evade Middle Tennessee linebacker Jurriente Davis (6) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Blacksburg Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear, who rushed for 58 yards, then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions to help the Hokies build a 35-7 cushion.

Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which finished with 375 yards.

Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score to lead the Blue Raiders (1-1), who had 349 yards.