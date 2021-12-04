2 Dukes surge past #18 Lions to FCS quarterfinals

Johnson accounted for six total touchdowns, as he was 12-of-22 for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 44 yards and a score on the ground. His five touchdown passes matched Bryan Schor's postseason single-game mark, as he also had five in the 2016 second round versus New Hampshire.



Antwane Wells Jr. also set a playoff record for the Dukes, as he became the first receiver in school history to record three receiving touchdowns. He finished with six receptions for 123 yards, marking the eighth 100-yard game of his career.



Kris Thornton also scored twice, once through the air and another on the ground. He finished with a pair of catches for 72 yards while adding a few in the run game. Solomon Vanhorse also caught a 63-yard touchdown pass, the longest catch of his career. Austin Douglas, who bested his twin brother Justin at SLU, led the game with 51 rushing yards, averaging 10.2 per carry.



After a back-and-forth first quarter, with JMU leading 14-10, the Dukes broke the game open with 24 points, including 17 over the final 2:56 of the half. The Dukes used three one-play drives for touchdowns in the frame, taking a 38-13 lead into the break.



The Dukes tacked on 21 more in the third quarter, as Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey's 43-yard pick-six to open the quarter. Wells Jr. caught the fifth Johnson touchdown pass on the ensuing drive and Thornton's end-around run put JMU up 59-13 late in the third.



JMU's defense forced SLU into five turnovers, with each of the first four takeaways resulting in points. The Dukes also held the Lions just 42 rushing yards and 1.7 per carry. Tucker-Dorsey led the defense with eight total tackles, a strip sack and his pair of interceptions.



Chris Chukwuneke also had eight stops with a pair of tackles for loss and a sack and forced fumble. Tony Thurston made six tackles with 2.0 TFL and a half sack, and Kelvin Azanama had six stops and a fumble recovery. Isaac Ukwu grabbed five tackles and a sack, Greg Ross also had his team-leading fourth interception of the season, while Taurus Jones recovered his first fumble.



Southeastern Louisiana was paced by Cole Kelley, who was 36-of-50 for 397 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions and a lost fumble. Austin Mitchell had nine grabs for 129 yards and a score.