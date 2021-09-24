2021 Amateur Sports Alliance of North America World Series hosted in Virginia Beach

More than 50 teams are competing this week, and all of the players are part of the LGBTQ women’s + community.

Thousands of people made their way to Virginia Beach this week for a softball tournament through the 2021 Amateur Sports Alliance of North America World Series (ASANA.)

Players came all the way from Washington and Florida to Georgia and Tennessee to participate.

67-year-old Anita and Berna Whiteside are from the Windy City and played in the competition. They go by Twin One and Twin Two.

“We grew up in the projects so we grew up playing outside in the dirt,” Anita Whiteside said.

They've been playing the game for 50 years and said they love it.

“She’s a much better softball player. She actually taught me how to play. Wow, yeah. She taught me how to play softball,” explained Berna Whiteside. “I didn't gravitate toward softball until later than her. She didn't like getting dirty, I didn't like getting dirty. Haha, I hated getting dirty. I hated getting my socks dirty.”

Anita and Berna spent their week at the Princess Anne Athletic Complex, playing and cheering for their friends who played a softball game before their game.

“We are so excited to be in Virginia Beach,” ASANA Commissioner Angela Smith said.

More than 50 teams are competing this week, and and all the players are part of the LGBTQ women’s + community.

“We are the first LGBTQ + organization that has actually held a tournament in Virginia Beach,” Smith said. "For us, it's about awareness and everyone seeing our community and supporting us.”

Organizers said it's so much more than just playing a game.

“We all know that everyone is accepted and loved, and we know that we love each other and we know it's our responsibility to make everyone feel welcome,” Smith said.

Anita and Berna, who are the two oldest players in the tournament, say they're ready to keep on competing.

“We gonna play until we can't play anymore. We gonna do wheelchair softball if it happens," Berna Whiteside said.