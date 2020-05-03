22 Virginia wins another close one, beating Miami 46-44

Kihei Clark made two free throws with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin, and No. 22 Virginia earned its seventh victory in a row by beating Miami.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Virginia Cavaliers won another close one. This time, they had help. Clark was fouled near midcourt by freshman Harlond Beverly, and Miami coach Jim Larranaga blamed a miscommunication. "A terrible way to end the game when you're in a position at the end to win it," Larranaga said.

The Cavaliers are accustomed to such down-to-the-wire escapes. Six victories during their winning streak have been by a total of 13 points. "This team has found ways," coach Tony Bennett said. "It hasn't always been the most aesthetically pleasing. They've grinded out some tough victories." Defending national champion Virginia (22-7, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained a game behind league co-leaders Louisville and Florida State.

The Cavaliers haven't lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville, and the teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville with the conference title in the balance. Miami (14-15, 6-13) lost its third game in a row and is winless in seven games against ranked teams this season.

Larranaga took the blame for Beverly's costly, ill-advised foul. The coach said he was complaining to an official, shouting "Foul! Foul!" because he thought Virginia had committed a violation. "I was yelling to the referee, and Harlond thought I meant for him to foul," Larranaga said. "One heck of a game, and then I messed it up at the end."

The Cavaliers' reaction to Miami's mistake? "Fortuitous," center Jay Huff said. "I'm trying to come up with a good word for it. That's an SAT word. "It wasn't exactly the prettiest win, but we'll take it."

Huff, a junior, tied a career high with 17 points -- and they were the Cavaliers' first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Lykes led Miami with 16 points but hurt his nose in a scrum with 12 minutes left and missed the rest of the game. X-rays were planned.