#24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win

Virginia Tech couldn't hold on to a 21-3 lead as NC State scored 19 unanswered points Thursday night.
Credit: AP
North Carolina State's Thayer Thomas (5) takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help No. 24 North Carolina State rally from 18 points down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night. 

Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an unexpected comeback for the Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2 Atalntic Coast Conference), who trailed 21-3 after Grant Wells' 20-yard TD keeper with 4:02 in the third quarter.

Instead, N.C. State somehow found a way to make its biggest comeback since rallying from 27 down to beat Maryland in 2011. It also marked the Wolfpack's second comeback from a double-digit deficit after halftime this month, going back to a rally from 17-3 down at the break against Florida State.

This one was arguably more critical for a team that had been reeling offensively since losing quarterback and preseason ACC player of the year Devin Leary to a season-ending injury in that Florida State win. But after looking like every yard was a struggle, Morris and the Wolfpack started pushing the ball downfield and connecting to suddenly change momentum.

Hokies run out of steam vs Pack

1 / 10
AP
North Carolina State's Christopher Dunn (32) kicks a 35-yard field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

It started with a 35-yard deep throw from Morris to Thayer Thomas with 1:42 left in the third. Morris followed with a 7-yard score to Trent Pennix early in the fourth, then hit Thomas again on a short throw that the receiver cut up the middle of the field and scored from 18 yards out with 7:38 mark.

After its veteran defense forced a three-and-out, the Wolfpack kept the chains moving on a final drive that ate up the last 5:35 to seal the win.

Thomas finished with 10 catches for 118 yards and the two scores for the Wolfpack.

Wells ran for two scores and hit Kaleb Smith for an 85-yard score in the third for the Hokies (2-6, 1-4).

