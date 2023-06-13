2nd All-Tidewater Baseball Classic had a "Major League" touch

Former Great Bridge Wildcat and 2-time MLB all-star, Michael Cuddyer partnered with the event to celebrate local athletes.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many local school logos lined the dugout at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium Monday night, but only two teams took the field.

“It’s really cool because I’ve never played with these guys before. I’ve always just been playing against them,” said Bayside’s Parker Hampton.

The high school baseball season may have just ended with state finals over the weekend however the top players from Hampton Roads were called back to the diamond for the All- Tidewater Baseball Classic. In a cross-water showdown, select players from the Southside joined forces to take on the best players of the Peninsula and private schools.

This is the second year of the event only the difference from last year is that Chesapeake native and former MLB player, Michael Cuddyer, was there to support local athletes.

“I got to be around a lot of the guys I grew up playing with so it's fun to come back and play with them,” said Cox’s Riley DeCandido who’s committed to Maryland next year.

Only this year Hampton Roads' very own Cuddyer, who played 15 seasons in the MLB, partnered with the event to celebrate local athletes.

“When I got this opportunity and then coupling that with my experiences in Major League all-star games, and minor-league all-star games it was a no- brainer for me to try to make this a moment for these kids,” said Cuddyer.

Many of the players in attendance are looking to clinch a spot on the All-Tidewater Baseball roster.