2nd half run Pirates in loss to Radford

A late game run by Hampton run was thwarted by Radford, as they lose 60-54 Saturday evening

HAMPTON, Va. — A late game run by Hampton run was thwarted by Radford, as they lose 60-54 Saturday evening in the HU Convocation Center.

Marquis Godwin lead the way for the Pirates with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3PT). DeAngelo Epps chipped in 11 points.

The Pirates and Highlanders battled back and forth in a nip and tuck first half. The Pirates were able to open a lead as large as seven points and limited the Highlanders to just 40 percent shooting as a team in the first 20 minutes. Hampton held the lead for a total of 16:40 in the first half and escaped with a 28-26 lead.

Radford opened the second half on a 28-12 run, extending the first 15 minutes of the period. Hampton would make a late push, trimming the deficit to as little as four points, but it proved to be too little too late, as Radford held on to win.