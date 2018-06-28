NORFOLK, Va.- The Norfolk Tides announcing on Thursday that three players will represent the squad at this year's International League All-Star game from Columbus, Ohio on July 11th. Infielder, Drew Dosch, outfielder, DJ Stewart and pitcher, Jimmy Yacabonis made the team. Dosch is currently hitting .299 to go with 18 doubles. That ties him for 11th in the league.

Stewart in his first season the International League is hitting .269 to go with 8 homers and 34 RBI. Righthander, Jimmy Yacobonis is 3-2 for the season to go with an ERA of 3.14. His WHIP is 1.10.

