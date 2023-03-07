4 Baltimore Orioles players selected as American League All-Stars in 2023

The Baltimore Orioles are currenty 16 games over .500 with the second best record in the AL East only behind the Tampa Bay Rays. They've taken massive steps in the right direction and their progress is starting to get the recognition it deserves.
For the first time since 2016, more then one player from Baltimore was selected for the All- Star game. Try four.
Catcher Adley Rutschman was chosen as an American League reserve, Austin Hays will be a spare outfielder, meanwhile Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano will be in the bullpen. Cano becomes the first Tides in Orioles affiliate franchise history to start in Norfolk, and be selected as an All- Star in the same season. Each one of them played for the Norfolk Tides at least once in their careers.