4 Baltimore Orioles players selected as American League All-Stars in 2023

Former Tides Adley Rutschman, Austin Hays, Felix Bautista, and Yennier Cano, all making their first career All- Star selection representing the Baltimore Orioles.

The Baltimore Orioles are currenty 16 games over .500 with the second best record in the AL East only behind the Tampa Bay Rays. They've taken massive steps in the right direction and their progress is starting to get the recognition it deserves.

For the first time since 2016, more then one player from Baltimore was selected for the All- Star game. Try four.