SALISBURY, Md. — The fourth-ranked Christopher Newport men's lacrosse team punched its ticket to the inaugural Coastal Lacrosse Conference Championship after knocking off Kean, 21-14, during the league semifinals on Friday evening at Salisbury's Sea Gull Stadium.



During the contest, Warner Cabaniss established a new single-season program standard for faceoff victories. The sophomore star went 16-for-28 at the dot, including his 249th win of the year. That topped the previous school record of 248 set by former All-American Tony Cruz in 2018.



Continuing his historic appearance, Cabaniss also collected 13 ground balls, which equaled the seventh-highest total by a Captain.



Along with Cabaniss, Coby Auslander became just the fourth player in program history to reach 200 career points. He joined current teammate Alex Brendes and former All-Americans Dylan Rice and Matt Crist in the exclusive club. Meanwhile, Auslander's third assist on Friday also marked his 46th helper of the year, matching his own single-season school record set in 2022.



Brendes also made a little history against Kean. Unloading on the opposition, he poured in six goals, which tied the sixth-highest total by a Captain in school history. It also marked the most ever scored in a postseason game.



With the victory, Christopher Newport improved to 16-1 on the season and advanced to the conference championship, which will take place at Salisbury on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Captains will face the second-ranked Sea Gulls, who reached the title bout after knocking off Montclair State, 23-7, in the other semifinal clash.



On the other side of the field, the setback dropped Kean to 11-8 on the season.



Right out of the gate, Christopher Newport grabbed control of the contest. After a quick defensive stand, Ryan Young collected a ground ball and started a fast break opportunity. The senior defenseman eventually handed possession over to Auslander, who dropped a 30-yard pass down to Jackson. Capping off the breakaway, the second-year star capitalized from close range for a fast 1-0 lead.



With an early advantage, Brendes added two straight goals, including a beautiful behind-the-back bouncer off another feed from Auslander. Later, Will Mercado chipped in with his first tally after wrapping around the right pipe for a 4-0 advantage.



Following a Kean timeout, the Cougars added their first goal before Christopher Newport settled in for a solid defensive series. Facing a man-down situation, Zac Hanway made a quick save on a high bullet. Later, after a failed clear, Campbell Pozin bullied an attacker around the crease to prevent another shot before Hanway pocketed a loose ball behind the cage to kill off the shorthanded situation.



Back to even strength, Christopher Newport continued its assault on the offensive end. Drew Miller dunked on the doorstep while toeing the crease for the squad's fifth goal. Moments later, Daniel Siaton connected with Mercado on the inside, while Miller landed a lefty laser after switching hands during a dodge, which helped the squad secure a 7-3 edge at the end of the first period.



In the second quarter, Kean got off to a hot start and slapped three straight goals on the board to cut its deficit down to one. With their lead evaporating, the Captains regrouped and unleashed another rapid-fire assault.



Kicking things off, Robby Adams slipped by a defender before peppering an off-speed shot under the crossbar. Shortly thereafter, Andrew Cook used some deception with a fake flip at the top of the zone before lacing a skip pass to Miller, who sniped from the left wing during a man-up situation. Then, Jackson rolled through a defender and snapped a screamer around the knees of the keeper before Auslander came through with his first tally to snatch an 11-6 lead.



Following a Kean timeout, Christopher Newport clamped down on the defensive end. Hanway stoned an initial run by the Cougars before Jackson chipped in with an out-stretched interception on a failed clear. Still suffocating the opposition, AJ Rosacker punched a ball loose with a trail-check before teaming up with Burke Widhelm on a double-team to finish off the takeaway.



After the turnover, the Captains quickly capitalized in transition as Adams found Miller with a no-look feed on the way to a 12-6 edge.



Continuing the surge, Brendes came back with two more goals. First, he took advantage of a pass from Luke Nardone during a breakaway in the 27th minute. Then, he orchestrated a circus-like run while dodging through four defenders on the way to his fourth goal of the first half.



Meanwhile, the defense continued to shine. Aidan Wheeler rode a cutter through the center of the zone to help force an errant pass. Meanwhile, Hanway was brilliant in the crease. The senior keeper notched three late saves, including a highlight-reel stop from his knees on a backdoor cut.



Holding a 14-8 edge at halftime, the Captains fostered their lead throughout the third stanza. Early on, Hanway turned away two quick shots by the Cougars, including another save from his knees. Meanwhile, on the other end, Cook landed his first goal of the game after stinging a rocket inside the left pipe.



Although Kean hung back-to-back goals on the board in the middle of the period, Christopher Newport quickly regained its six-goal cushion at the end of the stanza. Making history on the play, Auslander posted his 200th point after slicing a skip pass through two defenders. On the receiving end, Brendes caught the feed and scored from the right wing to grab a 16-10 lead.



In the fourth and final frame, the Captains punctuated the contest in style. Less than a minute into the quarter, Auslander set a screen that bottled up a pair of defenders, which allowed Jackson to find some real estate on the way to his third goal. Although the Cougars responded with a pair strikes, Christopher Newport clamped down on the defensive side.



Following Kean's surge, Brett Kropinski rode an attacker up the right side of the zone and forced an off-balance pass, which Young intercepted along the crease. Later, Hanway added his 16th save of the game after slamming the door on a breakaway.



Meanwhile, on the other end, Adams beat a double-team with a slick assist to Brendes, who polished off his day with a rocket along the left post. Two minutes later, after an initial scorcher by Easton Lanclos was stoned by Kean's keeper, Jamie Smith cleaned up the trash, secured the rebound, and burned one under the crossbar.



With little left to prove, Danny McMinn joined the party after collecting a loose ball off a faceoff before depositing along the crease. Then, with less than two minutes left on the clock, Mercado wrapped up his first career hat-trick after circling the defense before spinning one into the back of the cage, which helped close out the 21-14 win.



Overall, Christopher Newport held a 54-39 advantage in shots and a 46-41 lead in ground balls. The Captains also claimed 20 of the game's 39 faceoffs. Along with Cabaniss' efforts, Young and Widhelm both picked up five ground balls apiece, while Rosacker tallied four. Young also had three takeaways, while Rosacker and Michael Brost notched two apiece.