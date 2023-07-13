4-star Green Run wideout Keylen Adams picks Virginia Tech

One of the top players in the 757's Class of 2024, Adams picked the Hokies over Alabama and Ohio State among others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "When I first met Coach Pry the first thing he told me was he's trying to make Virginia Tech the way it was before, when all the Virginia players went there," says Green Run 4 star recruit Keylen Adams.

He speaks from the Green Run auditorium, wearing a Virginia Tech hat, speaking with a combination of relief and excitement. One of the most sought after recruits in Virginia and especially Hampton Roads, Adams chose Tech today in a ceremony with family, friends and coaches. Oh, and an Instagram live audience courtesy of 247sports, an addition that comes with his lofty status as a prospect.

That lofty status has been earned in 3 stellar seasons at Green Run high school, and helps mark the biggest step yet in Brent Pry's quest to reclaim Virginia as the centerpiece of his Blacksburg rebuild. Adams commitment comes on the heels of one from Cox Falcon Gerard Johnson, another top recruit in in Hampton Roads.