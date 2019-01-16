#4 Cavs stay unbeaten CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Jay Huff #30 of the Virginia Cavaliers cheers after a shot in the first half during a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies drives past Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers shoots past Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots over Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Mamadi Diakite #25 and the Virginia Cavaliers bench cheers in the second half during a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots past Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Head coach Buzz Williams of the Virginia Tech Hokies watches a play develop in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers shoots over Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers rebounds in front of Nickeil Alexander-Walker #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots over De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers shoots past Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Ty Jerome #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers drives past Wabissa Bede #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts to a foul call in the first half during a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ty Jerome got No. 4 Virginia off to just the start it needed by making a few deep 3-pointers. That opened things up for De'Andre Hunter and quickly shut things off for No. 9 Virginia Tech.

Hunter scored 21 points, Kyle Guy scored 15 and Jerome had 14 points and a career-high 12 assists as the Cavaliers started fast and routed the Hokies 81-59 on Tuesday night. "He loosened it up early with some of those long threes," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Jerome, who made three 3s, the first from about 25 feet, in the first seven minutes.

With the Hokies stretching their defense, Hunter moved inside, making 8 of 12 shots. "I just tried to be aggressive in the post," he said. "We knew they were going to trap and when they didn't, when they stopped trapping for some reason, I just tried to take advantage of the dude that was guarding me."

The Cavaliers (16-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed in the first meeting of the programs in which both were ranked in the top 10. Virginia also remained one of two unbeaten teams in the country along with Michigan, which was idle, and did it against their state rival, which came into John Paul Jones Arena a year ago and won 61-60 in overtime. "For me, it wasn't on my mind at all," Guy said of avenging last year's loss. "I was just trying to focus on what was at hand. ... We punched them in the mouth and they fought back a little bit and we kept our foot on the pedal."

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points and Ahmed Hill 14 to lead Virginia Tech (14-2, 3-1), which was seeking the first 15-1 start in program history. The Hokies trailed by double figures after 12 minutes and never got within single digits the rest of the way. "We were just behind -- behind on ball pressure, behind on rotation, behind on stunts," Hokies coach Buzz Williams said. "And with space, categorically, their whole team can make shots."

Virginia could hardly miss in the first half, making 10 of 14 3-point tries, including one by Kihei Clark at the buzzer to make it 44-22. The Hokies, meanwhile, were just 2 for 9 from deep and shot 35 percent (7-for-20) from the field compared to 68 percent (17-for-25) for the Cavaliers in the half. Virginia finished 13 for 23 from 3-point range and shot 58.5 percent overall (31-for-53). "I don't think they get off track," Williams said. "I think they are very sound fundamentally."