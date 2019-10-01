Four players scored in double-figures as No. 4 Virginia improved its road-win streak to 11 with an 83-56 win at Boston College on Wednesday night Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea, Africa) and De'Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) each scored 18 points to pace the Cavaliers. Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.) added 13 points and Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) had 10. Braxton Key (Charlotte, N.C.) had a team-high nine rebounds and contributed nine points. UVA shot 60 percent from the floor and held the Eagles to 39 percent shooting. The Cavaliers outrebounded BC 41-21 and controlled the paint, 46-26.

With the game tied 13-13, UVA scored seven consecutive points to take an 18-13 edge. UVA then used an 8-0 run to stretch its lead to 36-23 as Guy hit a three, Key converted a three-point play and Diakite capped it with a dunk. Virginia led 43-31 at the half, but BC scored the first five points of the second half to close the gap to 43-46. The Cavaliers broke the game open with a 16-0 run over six minutes in the second half to lead 64-41 with 8:33 remaining. UVA also had a 9-0 run in the second half on the way to the win.

Hunter and Diakite both finished with team-high 18 points. Hunter was 6-for-11 from the field and added six rebounds with two assists. Diakite finished 9-of-12 FGs with seven boards, two blocks and one steal.



