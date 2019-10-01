Despite the dominance of Highland Springs in Class 5A, the Virginia High School League named five area players on the all-state team. Three Maury Commodores made it with two on the first team.

Wide receiver, KeAndre Lambert helped lead the Commodores to the state semifinals before falling to the Springers. Sheridan Jones made the first team on the defensive side of the ball as cornerback.

Two players on the peninsula made the second team on offense in the form of Bethel tight end, Isaiah Smith and lineman, Chandler Perry from Kecoughtan. Maury's Luca Weber was named as the punter.