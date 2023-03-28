5 Virginia cools off ODU's hot bats to claim an 8-1 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Tuesday's game between Old Dominion and Virginia was a matchup of two of the nation's most explosive college baseball teams. But pitching proved to be the difference as six Virginia hurlers struck out 12 Monarchs and the No. 5 Cavaliers rolled to an 8-1 victory over the Monarchs.



ODU (20-5), which entered the game ranked third nationally in runs scored and fourth in batting average, managed just five hits. The Cavaliers (23-2), who were tenth nationally in scoring, ran their home record to 17-0.



UVA put ODU in a deep hole early, exploding for seven runs on seven hits in the bottom of the second. ODU head coach Chris Finwood said the one poor inning, and ODU's 12 strikeouts, told the story of the game.



"They made some good plays on defense," he said, noting a diving catch of a hard line drive from Hunter Fitz-Gerald by UVA left fielder Harrison Didawick.



"They've got one of the top pitching staffs in the country. But we're striking out too much against high level pitchers. We took a step forward Sunday against Marshall (a 12-2 ODU victory), but took a step back today.



"It's something we've got to get better at."



ODU was hoping for a replay of last season's game between the two teams at Davenport Stadium. The Monarchs upset then No. 5 Virginia, 9-2, in Charlottesville. A second game scheduled for Harbor Park was rained out.



Virginia and ODU have carried on a traditionally spirited rivalry. The teams met in the final of the NCAA Tournament Columbia Regional in 2021, with Virginia claiming a 4-3 victory with a tenth-inning home run.



ODU leads the series against the Cavaliers, 29-27.



The second inning was a long one for the Monarchs. With one out, UVA's Ethan Anderson and Casey Saucke both walked and then advanced to second and third on Anthony Stephan's single up the middle.



UVA second baseman Henry Godbout then hit a line drive single up the middle to score Saucke and Anderson.



Starting pitcher Robert Cook, the Virginia Wesleyan transfer who had not allowed an earned run out of the bullpen, then got the second out by striking out Didawick.



But Griff O'Farrell, UVA's leadoff hitter, singled through the left side to make it 3-0.



The Monarchs then went to their bullpen, bringing in Landen Burch, the freshman from Corning, New York. UVA's Ethan O'Donnell drove Burch's first pitch off the scoreboard for a home run that scored three runs.



Anderson, who scored the first run of the inning, then drove in the final run of the inning with a single up the middle.



UVA made it 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth when, with runners on second and third and one out, Kyle Teel hit a ground ball to ODU second baseman Chris Dengler.



Dengler had no play at home, as O'Donnell got a good jump, and threw to first to get the second out. ODU pitcher Ron Cole then struck out Saucker to end the inning.



ODU finally scored in the fifth, when catcher Tyler Wheeler drove in his brother, center field Thomas Wheeler, with a long double to left field. Thomas Wheeler, one of ODU's fastest players, scored from first.



It was the ninth RBI for Tyler Wheeler, who has driven in his brother five times.



The Monarchs loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth but failed to score.



"Other than the second inning, I thought our pitchers threw really well," Finwood said. "A lot of guys who came in did a good job, so they'll be ready this weekend.



"But you've got to do more offensively to beat a good team. We didn't get enough balls in play. And that was the game."



The Monarchs travel to Statesboro, Georgia to for a three-game series against Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern (12-12) this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



ODU then hosts Southern Miss (14-9) for a three-game series on April 6-8. The Golden Eagles won the Conference USA regular season title last year and was the preseason Sun Belt favorite.