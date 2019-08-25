VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Surfing's best descending on the Virginia Beach oceanfront this weekend with the 57th annual East Coast Surfing Championships. It's the oldest continuously running surfing competition in the United States and is the event you don't miss if you love the waves. "For all of us to really see pros from all around the world. Japan, Brazil, Hawaii. It's nice to see them ride our waves", says ECSC Chairman, Tony Palito.

It's diversified what fans see over the years. Besides surfing, the best BMX riders are also at the event. Justin Dowell says they get as excited as the crowds. "We're gonna try and have as much fun as possible to get the crowd invovled." The ECSC wraps up on Sunday.