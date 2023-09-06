757's best show out in Spring sports state semifinals

A number of local schools punched their championship game tickets with stellar performances Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — It'll be an all Beach District rematch in the Class 5 boys state championship game. Cox and Princess Anne have tangled twice this season, a 2-1 regular season win for PA and a 1-0 region championship victory for Cox. The rubber match comes with a state championship on the line.

The Falcons were knotted 1-1 with Riverside at the 70th minute of their semifinal, when Alex Mausser sent a cross to Robbie Reynolds, whose header finish would prove the game winner. Meanwhile, Princess Anne required every second of available soccer and then some. Maciej Majcherczyk scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation to force overtime, then Alexander Escobar slotted the winning penalty kick to seal it for the Cavaliers in PK's.

About 8 miles separate the two best Class 5 soccer teams in the state, now they'll battle 4 hours away to decide who gets the crown.