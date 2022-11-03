8 Tribe heads up the road to face Pirates in I-64 matchup

It will be the 8th meeting between William & Mary and Hampton on Saturday. The Tribe, who's 4-0 on the road this season, has won the seven previous games.

A 757 showdown is happening in college football this Saturday as 8th ranked William & Mary travels to Armstrong Stadium at 1pm to take on the Hampton Pirates. It'll be the 8th meeting between the two schools with the Tribe winning the previous seven.

Off to its best start since 2009, William & Mary enters the game 7-1 and is 4-0 on the road this season. Head Coach, Mike London feels there's a big reason for that.

"It's a business trip", he says. "The mentality right now is we're going to try and win another one."

Meanwhile the Pirates (4-4) are trying to halt a two game slide. The Tribe will be their third Top 25 FCS opponent in six games. Players feel no pre-game speech is needed.

"We just got to go out there and do what we got to do", says running back Darran Butts. "Just go out there and handle business."

Teammate in cornerback Ali Shockley says, "It's a high emotion game. You got to know how to control them."