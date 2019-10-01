#9 Hokies win over Jackets ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: Kerry Blackshear #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is intentionally fouled by James Banks #1 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pivilion on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pivilion on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: Head Coach Buzz Williams of the Virginia Tech Hokies speaks during a timeout against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pivilion on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: Abdoulaye Ogbonda #34 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets looks for an open man against Justin Robinson #5 and P. J. Horne #14 of the Virginia Tech Hokies at McCamish Pivilion on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: Ty Outlaw #42 of the Virginia Tech Hokies saves the ball during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pivilion on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies battles for a rebound against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pivilion on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies grabs a rebound against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pivilion on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 9: A general view of McCamish Pivilion during the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on January 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ahmed Hill scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Virginia Tech overcame a terrible shooting performance to beat Georgia Tech 52-49 on Wednesday night. The Hokies (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their ninth straight game for the school’s best start to a season since the 1982-83 team had an identical record. They never trailed after Georgia Tech led in the first minute.

Virginia Tech, the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting team, hit only five 3s and finished at 18.5 percent from beyond the arc but still made enough stops to win. Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and Abdoulaye Gueye had 11 for Georgia Tech (9-6, 1-1). The Yellow Jackets had won three in a row.

The game featured an abundance of mistakes in the closing minutes. Justin Robinson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Virginia Tech and Michael Devoe did the same for the Yellow Jackets. James Banks III missed an easy layup for Georgia Tech and, after Blackshear hit a free throw, Brandon Alston threw the ball out of bounds with no teammate nearby.

Gueye made the final gaffe, stepping on the baseline as he attempted to throw a pass down court with 1.8 seconds remaining. Hill provided the spark offensively and Robinson defensively as the Hokies earned a tough conference road win with a trip to No. 4 Virginia up next.

Virginia Tech appears to be back where it left off last February when it achieved its highest ranking ever at No. 8. But on this night, the Hokies had to make do without their usual perimeter shooting. Virginia Tech was 2 for 13 on 3s before Hill connected from the left corner. He followed with an acrobatic, fast-break dunk on the ensuing possession to make it 37-27. The Hokies missed their next eight attempts from beyond the arc before Isaiah Wilkins hit a 3 with 7:42 remaining.