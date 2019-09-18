HAMPTON, Va. — Ready, set, go!

The oldest continuously running hydroplane boat race in the country is speeding its way to Hampton.

Along with 25,000 spectators, come and witness a weekend filled with aquatic fun. The 94 Annual event is expected to have over 80 hydroplanes, flat bottoms, and jersey speed skiffs from the United States and Canada.

This is your chance to see some of the fastest watercraft in the world. Boats as long as 24 feet, and some reaching speeds of 150 mph, these vessels often set both national and world records.

This year's competition is hosting the American Powerboat Association's Summer Nationals.

The 94th Annual Hampton Cup Regatta will take place at Mill Creek between Phoebus and the entrance of Fort Monroe in Hampton on September 21 and 22 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is FREE and will also have a children section, food trucks, and car show!

For more information visit hamptoncupregatta.com or call 757-727-8311.

Throwback video from 2009 - 13News Now's report on the 84th annual Hampton Regatta: