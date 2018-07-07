VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- When you think of a brewery, what usually comes to mind is craft beer, games, chatter, tasteful layouts, dogs even....and of course yoga.

No? Not yoga?

Nicole Law is trying to change that. She's trying to bring peace and balance to the community through her company, The Rooted Hook.

The fitness, beauty and nutrition company empowers local fitness experts and businesses alike, to hold a variety of fitness classes in breweries, bars, and restaurants throughout the area.

Law hopes that the combination of restaurant/ bar and yoga atmosphere will provide a safe space for anyone and everyone to engage in the two main company principles. "Rooted", which represents staying true to yourself; and "Hook", which represents a willingness to reach out of one's comfort zone and "hook" onto new things and experiences.

