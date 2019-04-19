PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On paper it looked like an interesting matchup for a quarterfinal game at the 67th Portsmouth Invitational Tournament from Churchland High School. Old Dominion's, B.J. Stith along with Virginia Tech's, Ahmed Hill teamed up for Cherry Bekaert Thursday night against Portsmouth Sports Club. One of their key cogs was Iowa State forward, Marial Shayok who was a transfer from the University of Virginia.

Shayock led his squad to an early double digit lead scoring 7 of his team's first 12 points as they bolted out to a 12-4 advantage. Hill and Cherry Bekaert tried to narrow the margin to four. They trailed 56-45 at halftime. Stith couldn't muster anything offensively as well going 0-9 from the floor. Hill, who had 19 points, helped cut the lead down to one, and off a jump ball converted on a layup for a 92-91 advantage. The game would go into overtime and Shayok and Portsmouth Sports Club took charge. The honorable mention All-American had a game high 37 points. It included 7 3-pointers and the eventual game winner in overtime.