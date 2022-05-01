A crowded Va. Sports Hall Of Fame class

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Due to to the pandemic, the Virginia Sports Hall Of Fame hadn't been able to officially enshrine anyone. In 2020, they had a class, but no audience. By 2021 they decided not pick anyone, so after three years, it was a crowded enshrinement day at the Westin Hotel at Town Center in Virginia Beach on Saturday. Twelve new members (8 from the class of 2020 and 4 from the class of 2022) were inducted.