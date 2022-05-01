A crowded Va. Sports Hall Of Fame class

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Due to to the pandemic, the Virginia Sports Hall Of Fame hadn't been able to officially enshrine anyone. In 2020, they had a class, but no audience. By 2021 they decided not pick anyone, so after three years, it was a crowded enshrinement day at the Westin Hotel at Town Center in Virginia Beach on Saturday. Twelve new members (8 from the class of 2020 and 4 from the class of 2022) were inducted.
Among the list included Norfolk State women's basketball great, Tracy Saunders from Suffolk, University Of Virginia cornerback, Anthony Poindexter and NFL running back Chris Warren. Then there two Chesapeake natives in Olympic pole vaulter, Lawrence Johnson and former Mets third baseman, David Wright along with former MLB great, Mike Cubbage. "