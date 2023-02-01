A "New Year" produces same results for the Commanders

Washington held all the cards for their post season hopes only to let them slip away with a late season free fall.

All the promise down the stretch for 2022 came to an abrupt halt to start 2023 for the Washington Commanders. They controlled their own fate for the NFL playoffs about a month ago, but by the evening of Sunday January 1st, those feelings were dashed and felt like a bad hangover for them and their fans.

It was an ugly 24-10 loss to the Browns for head coach, Ron Rivera who opted to start Carson Wentz over former ODU Monarch Taylor Heinicke. He was hoping it would provide a spark.

It didn't. Three interceptions along with chants from the crowd during the game at Fed Ex Field saying, "Heinicke, Heinicke", and it summed up their season.

It would be another dismal one for the Commanders (7-8-1), who'll likely have their 6th straight losing season. They close out the year at home against the Cowboys next Sunday. Rivera was asked if he had any regrets about starting Wentz during his press conference on Monday.

"No, because to me it was all about winning", he said. "Being 0-2 and 1 in the last three games was probably the thing that really pushed me more than anything else and that's what I looked at".

His team realized the missed chance at the post season. "You never want to be in that position", says wide receiver Terry McLaurin. "Especially with the opportunities we've had."

"These opportunities are precious", says safety Bobby McCain. "You've got to take advantage of them when they come. You only have 17 games to prove yourself."

Given the franchise's future as to when or if they'll be new ownership, how do they move forward?