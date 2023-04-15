A recap of Day 3 at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

While Justyn Mutts (Va. Tech) & Darius McGhee (Liberty) lost in their semifinal games, Kris Bankston (NSU) turned into a highlight reel in his consolation game.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The third day of the Portsmouth Invitational had just four teams remaining with the semifinals happening on Friday night. The late game had former Virginia Tech Hokie Justyn Mutts with Roger Brown's taking on Systems, Ltd.

Despite a slow start, Mutts got his squad going in the 2nd quarter with a thunderous dunk after going coast to coast and a three point lead. He did little after finishing with just 4 points as Roger Brown's lost 86-80 in double overtime.

"It's such a blessing. I'm super proud", he said. "Just trying to treasure every moment and get the most of it."

Former Liberty guard, Darius McGhee couldn't repeat his 22 point performance on Thursday for Mike Duman. On Friday night, the 2-time Atlantic Sun Player Of The Year was held to just 11 points as they lost K & D Rounds Landscaping 104-93, so they will face Sales Systems, Ltd. on Saturday night at 7pm in the finals.

Earlier, Norfolk State's Kris Bankston got some redemption after struggling in his first game of the PIT. The 6-9 forward got a double-double for Jani King. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds that include several highlight reel dunks during the game against Norfolk Sports Club, but they would fall short 76-72. He was not happy about the loss, but relieved about his performance.