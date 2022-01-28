A return engagement for Robert Jackson at the beach

The former Salem High head football coach is back in the district as the new head coach at Landstown.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Football coach Robert Jackson is headed back to the beach. He is the next head football coach at Landstown High School.

Up until the end of the 2015 season, Jackson spent 11 very successful years as the head coach at Salem High. He led the SunDevils to the postseason in 10 of those seasons.

Jackson left Salem to go back to his alma mater at Norcom High where he was the athletic director. In 2019 he took over as the Greyhounds head football coach for a short time. He is back in business now.