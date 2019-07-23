CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coming off a (6-7) season, the heat is on in Blacksburg. Add to that, the list of 9 players (4 starters) who transferred and there is great uncertainty headed into preseason camp for Virginia Tech.

At ACC media days, head coach Justin Fuente now headed into his fourth year, assessed the current status, "It's such a unique situation in terms of what we inherited, following a Hall of Fame coach, continue to try and build on that legacy and all that's been accomplished at Virginia Tech and I've never felt better about the direction and the purpose that we all have moving forward with this program."

Besides Fuente we also hear from tight end Dalton Keene.