A tailgate-free fall semester for Virginia Tech, Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tuesday morning, Virginia Tech dropped some tough news for sports fans: this semester, tailgating won't be allowed.

"As part of ongoing conversations focused on preserving public health, Virginia Tech and the Town of Blacksburg will prohibit tailgating during the fall season in university and town parking lots and public spaces," read a release on the university's website.

That's not just on football game days - the rule goes for all fall sports, including soccer, volleyball and cross-country.

The release said Virginia Tech Police would be monitoring parking lots on campus, while town officials will work to enforce the policy in their public parking lots.

Leslie Hager-Smith, Mayor of Blacksburg, said the area would be looking forward to when they felt safe to conduct tailgate parties again.

“It’s so important for the town and the university to work together on this because we both want to protect our communities,” she wrote.

Tim Sands, president of the university, said he came to this decision while working with Virginia Tech's athletic director and other community leaders.