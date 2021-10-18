ABNB Community Foundation combines playing golf for a great cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather on Tuesday was perfect whether you're a scratch golfer or a duffer. Several folks combined their love of the game for a good cause at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club. It was the second annual ABNB Community Foundation Golf Tournament. It's a fundraiser that provides help to support charities benefitting families throughout Hampton Roads. "The need has just been incredible", says President and CEO, Charlie Mallon. "Just seeing all these charities and people trying to raise money looking for donations."

Their goal was to raise $150,000 for 2021. As they fight through the pandemic for donations, organizers are positive about their impact. "This is when real individuals step up where the community can really make a difference", Mallon says. "If this is when it can happen than regardless of what the conditions are, we've got to get out there and do our best for our hometown."