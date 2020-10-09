ACC coaches back idea of all D-I teams in 2021 NCAA tourney

There are 357 Division I programs nationally, with 346 of those eligible to play in next year’s tournament.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are supporting the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I.

Numerous league schools and coaches released statements Wednesday about the proposal, which was first reported by Stadium.

There are 357 Division I programs nationally, with 346 of those eligible to play in next year’s tournament.

Multiple ACC coaches said creating an all-inclusive format would be an incentive for schools as they create the safest conditions possible for returning to play.