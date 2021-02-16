Seminoles rout the Cavaliers in ACC showdown

In a matchup of the top two teams in the conference, Florida State rolled past UVA 81-60

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

RaiQuan Gray had 15 points for the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2), and Walker made five of Florida State’s season-high 13 3-pointers — on 24 attempts. Gray scored in double figures for the seventh straight game.

Florida State has won 24 consecutive ACC home games dating to a victory over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.