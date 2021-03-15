ACC to allow transfers within conference to play immediately

The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has eliminated its rule requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league.

The NCAA is moving toward making the so-called one-time exception available for all athletes.

Currently, athletes in high-profile Division I sports such as football and basketball must sit out a season when they transfer to another DI school.