Admirals extend affiliation with Canes and Wolves

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced on Thursday the team has renewed its affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves for the 2022-23 season.

“We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial,” said Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell. “The Admirals are a first-class organization and they provide a great environment for our prospects to develop.”

“All of us are super excited to be affiliated with such a strong, hard-working team like the Carolina Hurricanes once again,” said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Rod Taylor. “We greatly appreciate their continued support of the Norfolk Admirals and look forward to strengthening our partnership with them in the upcoming season.”

This will be the second season Norfolk will be affiliated with the Hurricanes and Wolves. Carolina became the seventh affiliation in Admirals franchise history on August 21, 2021.

The Hurricanes were born in 1971 as the New England Whalers in the World Hockey Association (WHA). Eight years later, they joined the NHL and were renamed the Hartford Whalers. In 1997, the team relocated to North Carolina and became known as the Hurricanes. In their fifth year of existence, they advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals against the Detroit Red Wings but fell in five games. In 2006, the Hurricanes won their first Stanley Cup in team history by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games. Last season, they qualified for the playoffs marking their fourth straight appearance.

The Wolves were originally a member of the International Hockey League starting in 1994-95. They transitioned to the American Hockey League in 2001-02 and have since won 10 division championships and three Calder Cups. Last season, the Wolves finished with a 50-16-10 record and defeated Springfield in five games to win the Calder Cup.

Daniel Brickley, Dylan Wells, Beck Warm, Jack LaFontaine, Eric Williams, Artyom Serikov, Noah Corson, and Chase Lang had stints with the Wolves last season and also suited up for Norfolk.