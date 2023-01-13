Admirals get edged at home by the Mariners

Norfolk was outshot by Maine 29-24 as they lost on Friday night 3-2.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Admirals were looking to rebound off a tough 7-2 outing against Maine in the first of a three game series at home at Scope. Thursday proved to be better, but the results were the same as they lost to the Mariners 3-2.

They came dressed as the "Suffolk" Admirals honoring each of the "Seven Cities" in Hampton Roads. The Admirals found themselves down quickly in the first period behind two first period goals from Maine's Keltie Jeri-Leon within a :30 second span.

Norfolk got a score back in the second period when they managed a power play goal at the 6:59 mark from Billy Constantinou to narrow things at 2-1. About two minutes later, Maine countered with a score from Mathew Santos for a 3-1 advantage.