Admirals gift head coach Rod Taylor a win on his birthday

In the first of 9 straight home games, the Admirals edged the Atlanta Gladiators 2-1 at Scope

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Admirals beat Atlanta 2-1 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated at home. That is especially good news considering it was the Admirals first of nine straight games at Scope.

To make things even sweeter, the team came through with a victory on head coach Rod Taylor's birthday.

The Gladiators scored first in the second period. However, nine seconds after they got on the board, Noah Corson netted his 6th goal of the season for the Admirals.

The game winner came in the third period when Anthony Gagnon scored his 4th of the campaign to secure the win.

The Admirals had 41 shots on goal and numerous quality opportunities. The same could be said for the Gladiators. Admirals goaltender Beck Warm turned away 39 shots.