NORFOLK, Va. — The rebuild continues in the ECHL for the Norfolk Admirals. They've been trying to shake the cobwebs of losing seasons the past few years. Their last winning campaign came back in 2014, two years after they won the Calder Cup title in the American Hockey League.

Norfolk did show a spark to end last season winning seven of their last ten games and finishing just eight games under .500 with a 29-37 record. They return a corps group of players when they have their season opener at home against South Carolina.

"We have a little more depth than we had last year", says defenseman Eric Williams. "A lot of guys can contribute".

Head coach Rod Taylor has an idea of his team's identity. "A hard working team. I do like the fact that the you go along with Carolina (Hurricanes) and they're part of us. I'm a big believer that sometimes hard work, heart will be better than the talent."

Among those returning include forward Cody Milan and goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for the Admirals. This is Brodeur's second stint in Norfolk. He was with the team during the 2018-19 season. If his last name sounds familiar, he's the son of 3-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall Of Famer Martin Brodeur.