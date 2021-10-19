Admirals looking forward to getting back on the ice

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're keeping count, this Friday will be the first time in 591 days the Norfolk Admirals will be playing hockey. Like many events in the area, they had to go on hiatus due to the pandemic. "It feels great to be back here", says head coach and former Admiral, Rod Taylor. "The guys are excited to get back at this game that they love".
Norfolk will have their season opener at home when they take on the Reading Royals at 7:30pm. "For a lot of guys it was like a long off-season", says forward Anthony Collins. "Some guys didn't play last year".
With the recent affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL, Norfolk feels they have much needed depth in their lineup. "Our fans connecting with it. The one thing I like about it. Fans connecting with Carolina and finding a way that they want to watch these players go up", says Taylor.