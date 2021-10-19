Admirals looking forward to getting back on the ice

Norfolk opens the season at home Friday night at 7:30pm against the Reading Royals at Scope.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're keeping count, this Friday will be the first time in 591 days the Norfolk Admirals will be playing hockey. Like many events in the area, they had to go on hiatus due to the pandemic. "It feels great to be back here", says head coach and former Admiral, Rod Taylor. "The guys are excited to get back at this game that they love".

Norfolk will have their season opener at home when they take on the Reading Royals at 7:30pm. "For a lot of guys it was like a long off-season", says forward Anthony Collins. "Some guys didn't play last year".