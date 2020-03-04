Admirals players get a boost from their fans

With their season cut short due to Covid-19, players had to find other sources of income. Fans came up with the idea of an auction.

NORFOLK, Va. — When the Norfolk Admirals season came to an abrupt halt on March 12th due to the coronavirus outbreak, not only did the season stop, but also players paychecks.

The ECHL average for a player is $600 a week, so players scrambled to try and make ends meet with the season ending nearly three weeks early. There are no big television contracts for this level of hockey, so for the most part Admirals players got help from area sponsors who assisted with room and board. In stepped the Norfolk Admirals Booster Club and their president, Veronica Haran with an online auction. "The sponsor kind of becomes their family away from home", she says auction.

Norfolk Admirals Booster Club The NABC supports hockey in the Norfolk-VA Beach area- in particular the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. With the abrupt cancellation of the 2019-2020 season, our players were left without a paycheck. We are raising money to help support the Norfolk Admirals players so they can get paid for the remainder of the cancelled 2019-2020 season.