Admirals remain undefeated at Scope

On their home ice, the Admirals blanked South Carolina 3-0 on Wednesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wrigley Field in Chicago has been called "the friendly confines." So far this season, the Norfolk Admirals are feeling that way about Scope.

The Admirals shutout South Carolina 3-0 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated on their home ice.

The had numerous quality chances and then got on the board in the second period. Darien Craighead knocked in his own rebound for the first goal of the game.

Things were still tight in the third when Craighead made a picture perfect lead pass to Alex Tonge who finished the job with his 5th goal of the season. Tonge would add an empty netter before the night was out.

Beck Warm was perfect in goal. He turned away 23 shots in the win.