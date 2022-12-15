Admirals short win streak comes to an abrupt halt

Norfolk lost to Toledo at Scope 5-2 in the first of three games at Scope on Wednesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — After riding high off their best win streak of the season at two straight, the Admirals had their moment shut down quickly Wednesday night as they lost to Toledo 5-2.

Norfolk trailed early in the first period off a Thomas Ebbing power play goal, but the Admirals countered with a Carson Musser goal at the 10:51 mark to deadlock things at 1-1.

From then on Walleye would score four goals over the final two periods for the final score as the Admirals (4-19-1-0) got outshot by Toledo (9-10-2-1) 28-20 that included 11-3 in the third period.