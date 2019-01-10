NORFOLK, Va. — Wholesale changes happening to the Admirals in the off season that included ties to its past. A new owner, head coach and assistant take over the reigns of a once prominent franchise that's hit rough times on the ice since winning an American Hockey League Calder Cup title in 2012. The team declined when they became an AHL affiliate with Anaheim. By the time Edmonton, Nashville and Arizona took their chances with Norfolk, the crowds started dwindling at Norfolk Scope.

In steps former Admiral, Patrick Cavanagh as a new owner. He would then bring in the club's all-time scoring leader in Rod Taylor. "That's the one thing I loved the most about the community that's here. Played so many years for that logo and the fans", said Taylor. "That's the one thing we want to try to bring back."

As camp opens this week, returning players like forward, Christian Horn are on board. "When you have a guy that's been here at the heyday of Norfolk Admirals hockey. He wants to get that back. It gives me chills."