Admirals Campagna talks life after hockey

J.C. Campagna is diving into investment ventures. Among them a local sparkling water company in Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — With the Covid-19 outbreak still taking hold across the globe and here in the United States, players like Norfolk Admirals forward, J.C. Campagna still remain busy off the ice. Recentely the 26 year old decided to invest in a local business in Hampton Roads. He's now the Chief Marketing Officer for the Virginia Beach based company Crunchy Hydration, a sparkling water company. "I just fell in love with the water", he says. "As the season progressed, we had more conversations. I really wanted to be apart of this company."

Campagna had a great feeling from the area when he and his wife Jade spoke with current Admirals owner, Pat Cavanaugh. "He said this is a place that people come and make their home", he said. "I've heard that from a lot of organizations I've played for and for some reason this is one of the first organizations where I felt like it was actually true."