After abrupt resignation of OC, Monarchs keep moving forward

ODU head coach, Ricky Rahne spoke for the first time and said they'll make adjustments since the resignation of Dave Patenaude as offensive coordinator last week.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you thought panic had set in for the Old Dominion football team on the resignation of offensive coordinator, Dave Patenaude, you would have thought wrong.

Last Friday the 54 year old stepped down after being hired by the school back in January after their appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. No word on why he resigned. On Monday head coach Ricky Rahne spoke for the first time and felt they'll be fine.

"The game of football is about adjustments", he said. "Our kids are going to have to be able to make them. Our staff has to be able to make them".

He had offensive line coach, Kevin Reihner helping out with the calls. The team has less than three weeks to get ready for their season opener at home against Virginia Tech on September 2nd.