After retiring from college football in January, former ODU quarterback Brendon Clark is finding a way to stay close to the game

Medically retiring from football earlier this year was only the end of Clark's playing career. He's now helping develop local area quarterbacks in a coaching role.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The name Brendon Clark might sound familiar. Last season he was competing with former ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff for the job as the Monarchs starting signal caller but in January he made the decision to medically retire from football.

A Richmond native, Clark only played one year at ODU after transferring in from Notre Dame. He was a high school standout and led Manchester to a state title in 2018. So what has the former Monarch been up to? Well, now he's developing young quarterbacks in Hampton Roads through Undefeated Quarterback Training.

Its a program that works to solely coach and expose quarterbacks in the state of Virginia through both on and off field clinics and training sessions, which Clark attended back in high school.

Clark joins his former trainer, Malcom Bell, who started the program in order to shed a light on the talent in Virginia. Expanding throughout the state, Clark will tackle the talent here in the 757. This weekend the program hosted a clinic at Princess Anne High School drawing a plethora of quarterbacks from local high schools.

"The biggest thing was not being able to play the way I wanted to, my body wouldn't let me do that," Clark admitted about his decision to retire. "I just figured it would be time to step away. Without Malcolm, I don't know if I would be back to the game. He almost made me fall in love with it again from a different perspective that I didn't think was possible."

