Aggies Fend off Spartans, 49-24

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, to lead North Carolina A&T past Norfolk State 49-24 on Saturday afternoon at Truist Stadium.



In the first meeting between the teams since N.C. A&T left the MEAC for the Big South Conference, the Aggies (6-3) scored the game's first 21 points and the final 14 to send the Spartans (1-8) to their third straight loss in their final non-conference game of the season.



Tuten scored on runs of 10 yards in the first quarter and 33 yards in the second. When Aggie linebacker Jacob Roberts scored on a 22-yard interception return at the 12:36 mark of the second quarter, the Aggies led 21-0.



But the Spartans battled back. Jaylan Adams scored on a 2-yard run to finish a 17-play, 75-yard drive to get the Spartans on the board with 4:22 left before halftime. Three minutes later, Otto Kuhns tossed a 41-yard TD pass to Collis Pride to bring NSU within 21-14 with 1:14 left to play in the second quarter.



But the Aggies halted some of NSU's momentum with a score right before the half. A&T quarterback Jalen Fowler led a six-play, 68-yard scoring drive, which he capped with a 2-yard TD pass to Tuten with two seconds remaining in the second quarter.



NSU again cut its lead to one score early in the third quarter. A 63-yard run by Adams on the first drive of the second half put NSU in position, and Kuhns later scored on a 1-yard run to bring NSU within 28-21.



But that would be as close as the Spartans would get. A&T answered NSU's touchdown with one of its own, a 6-yard TD run by Wesley Graves to give the Aggies a 35-21 lead. Spartan kicker Grandin Willcox capped a nine-play NSU possession with a season-long 46-yard field goal later in the quarter, but the Aggies outscored NSU 14-0 in the fourth period. Fowler threw a 2-yard TD pass to Romello Kimbrough and Tuten scored on a 5-yard run as the Aggies pulled away.



Fowler passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns and Tuten rushed for 117 yards in the win.



Pride caught four passes for a career-high 78 yards in the loss for the Spartans. Kuhns threw for 105 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Adams rushed for 69 yards and a score and passed for 51 yards.



Marquis Hall notched two tackles for loss, including a sack and a forced fumble, for the Spartan defense.



NSU returns home for its final game at Dick Price Stadium this season next week. The Spartans host North Carolina Central on Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day next Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.