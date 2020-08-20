Alex Smith comeback story still being written

At least there is a comeback after his traumatic leg injury. Smith has returned to the field and training camp.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Alex Smith story is full of drama, near tragedy and recovery. Let's go back to the good times first.

Smith was a former #1 overall pick in the NFL draft. He had a very successful career and settled in with the Washington Football Team.

Two years ago he suffered a traumatic leg injury. There were multiple complications including a serious infection. Smith went through 17 surgeries on the road to recovery.

Mentally the challenges were significant as Smith said, "You put up a lot of walls in your head as far as what you'll be ever able to do again and finally you get over that crest, I guess, and start trying to knock those walls down slowly."

Washington activated Smith last weekend and he's back to practicing in training camp. All along the way he'll tell you there were doubts, but, "from a decision making standpoint in life, I'm determined to not let fear dictate my decision making," he said.

Right now, Smith is working with 7-on-7 drills progressing to 11-on-11. He says he can feel that he's making progress, "I feel like every single day is the best I've felt out there for sure. Just kind of continue to keep stacking them."