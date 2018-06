Alex Smith impresses at Redskins minicamp

We are in the middle of three days of Redskins minicamp and already new quarterback Alex Smith has impressed. Here's a sample. For instance Jay Gruden said, "One thing about Alex, he's the smartest guy I've ever been around."Wide receiver Paul Richardson had this to say, "Usually guys trying to feel it out first and then work on leadership. He's attacked the playbook really aggressive, so he's ahead and being a great leader for us."